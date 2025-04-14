Amarnath Yatra 2025 — Key guidelines, schedule and health rules explained

Registration Schedule and Process

Individual registrations begin from April 15, after a slight delay due to the April 14 bank holiday. Pilgrims can register at any of the 533 authorised bank branches of:

Punjab National Bank (309 branches)

State Bank of India (99 branches)

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (91 branches)

Yes Bank (34 branches)

Twenty branches are located in Jammu & Kashmir itself. Registration for both Pahalgam and Baltal routes is open. Different coloured slips will be issued depending on the chosen path. The registration fee is ₹150 per individual, and all applicants must undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification.