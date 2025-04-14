Amarnath Yatra 2025 — Key guidelines, schedule and health rules explained

The sacred Amarnath Yatra 2025 will officially begin on July 3 and continue till August 9, spanning 39 days. Organised annually by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir is one of the most revered spiritual journeys for Hindu devotees. This year, the administration has introduced new guidelines for group and individual registrations, enhanced medical protocols, and upgraded digital services.
Registration Schedule and Process
Individual registrations begin from April 15, after a slight delay due to the April 14 bank holiday. Pilgrims can register at any of the 533 authorised bank branches of:
Punjab National Bank (309 branches)
State Bank of India (99 branches)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank (91 branches)
Yes Bank (34 branches)
Twenty branches are located in Jammu & Kashmir itself. Registration for both Pahalgam and Baltal routes is open. Different coloured slips will be issued depending on the chosen path. The registration fee is ₹150 per individual, and all applicants must undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification.
Group Registrations: Postal-only
Groups of 5 to 30 people can register collectively between April 14 and May 31, strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications must be sent via post to:
Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board,
2nd Floor, Block 3, Engineering Complex, Rajbagh, Srinagar.
The last date for postal applications is .
One member may act as group leader to register others. Individuals aged under 13, over 70, or pregnant women beyond six months are ineligible. A medical certificate and ₹250 registration fee per pilgrim are mandatory.
Postal Fee Structure for Groups:
₹50 for 1–5 members
₹100 for 6–10
₹150 for 11–15
₹200 for 16–20
₹250 for 21–25
₹300 for 26–30
Medical Certificate Mandatory
Health certificates are compulsory for all pilgrims and must be dated April 8 or later. SASB () has released a list of approved hospitals, clinics, and doctors across all Indian states and UTs. In Jammu city, these include Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Sarwal, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and Sub-District Hospital Jagti. Certificates will continue to be issued during the yatra period as well.
Enhanced Infrastructure and Security
Following the 48th SASB board meeting chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, several measures have been rolled out:
Increased accommodation at Jammu, Srinagar, Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk
Improved digital services for registration and yatra assistance
Track upgrades with weather forecasting, medical stations, surveillance, and disaster preparedness tools
Langars, shelters, and mobile clinics for pilgrims along the route
With tighter eligibility rules and smoother digital infrastructure, the 2025 Amarnath Yatra promises to be safer and more accessible. Pilgrims are advised to complete their health checks and register early to ensure hassle-free participation.