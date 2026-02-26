Marvel’s Wolverine PS5: Release date, Rumoured India price, character roster and updates

The wait for Logan’s standalone debut is nearly over. Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, is finally dropping Marvel’s Wolverine, officially scheduled to launch on September 15, 2026. While the game introduces a fresh, original narrative, it remains firmly rooted in the same universe as the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man series.

This continuity ensures that while Logan's journey is a standalone epic, it carries the same polished DNA and world-building that fans have come to expect from Insomniac’s superhero stable.

Insomniac Games reveals the launch date for Logan’s brutal PS5 debut

Liam McIntyre is stepping into the boots of Logan and brings a gritty depth to the character's struggle as a reluctant hero. The gameplay is engineered to be fast, fluid, and unapologetically visceral, centring on Wolverine’s signature retractable claws and his regenerative healing factor.

Players will need to master "berserker rage" to dismantle waves of enemies, combining raw ferocity with precision of a seasoned hunter. It’s a combat system designed to make every strike feel heavy with consequence.