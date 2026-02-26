Marvel’s Wolverine PS5: Release date, Rumoured India price, character roster and updates

The wait for Logan’s standalone debut is nearly over. Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, is finally dropping Marvel’s Wolverine, officially scheduled to launch on September 15, 2026. While the game introduces a fresh, original narrative, it remains firmly rooted in the same universe as the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man series.
This continuity ensures that while Logan's journey is a standalone epic, it carries the same polished DNA and world-building that fans have come to expect from Insomniac’s superhero stable.
Liam McIntyre is stepping into the boots of Logan and brings a gritty depth to the character's struggle as a reluctant hero. The gameplay is engineered to be fast, fluid, and unapologetically visceral, centring on Wolverine’s signature retractable claws and his regenerative healing factor.
Players will need to master "berserker rage" to dismantle waves of enemies, combining raw ferocity with precision of a seasoned hunter. It’s a combat system designed to make every strike feel heavy with consequence.
The narrative doesn't just lean on Logan; it pulls from decades of comic book mythology to create a rich, ensemble-driven world. Players will navigate a landscape populated by iconic X-Men allies and formidable villains, including the shapeshifting Mystique, the lethal Omega Red, and the looming mechanical threat of the Sentinels.
Beyond these confirmed threats, rumours claim players might also cross paths with the cybernetic Reavers and Jean Grey. Sony and Insomniac Games have kept official pricing under wraps for now. However, early industry reports indicate that the title will likely adopt a standard premium pricing structure in the Indian market. Expectations are currently set at ₹4,999 for the Standard Edition, while the more feature-rich Deluxe Edition is projected to retail for ₹5,999.
PlayStation revealed a vague autumn 2026 release window alongside a bloody gameplay trailer. “We know it’s been a minute, so let’s cut to the chase: Marvel’s Wolverine is set to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in autumn 2026, and we have a brand-new trailer just for you,” it wrote in a blog post.