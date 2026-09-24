Jean Smart joins The Family Stone sequel, succeeds the late Diane Keaton

Diane played the chaotic yet strong-willed matriarch of the Stone family, Sybil Stone. Together with her husband, Kelly Stone (played by Craig T. Nelson), and her children, she holds her family close to her especially during times of crisis.

The sequel will introduce Kelly's new love interest as the family reunites more than 20 years later, after their mother's death. Jean is playing the new woman in Kelly's life, Searchlight Pictures confirmed on Wednesday.

The Families Stone was officially confirmed this month with most of the cast reprising their fan-favourite roles. The returning cast includes Craig T. Nelson as Kelly Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker as Meredith Morton, Rachel McAdams as Amy Stone, Claire Danes as Julie Morton, Dermot Mulroney as Everett Stone, Luke Wilson as Ben Stone, Tyrone Giordano as Thad Stone, Elizabeth Reaser as Susannah Stone, Paul Schneider as Brad Stevenson, and Brian White as Patrick Thomas.