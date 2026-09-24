Jean Smart joins The Family Stone sequel, succeeds the late Diane Keaton

Jean Smart is all set to star in The Families Stone, the official sequel to The Family Stone, the beloved romantic comedy that released in 2005. One of the shining stars of the movie was the late Diane Keaton, who played Sybil Stone, wife to Craig T. Nelson's Kelly Stone. Jean is playing Kelly's love interest in the sequel.
The Stone family is preparing to welcome a new member as Jean Smart joins The Family Stone sequel, titled The Families Stone. The cast addition comes after the passing of Diane Keaton on October 11, 2025 at the age of 79.
Diane played the chaotic yet strong-willed matriarch of the Stone family, Sybil Stone. Together with her husband, Kelly Stone (played by Craig T. Nelson), and her children, she holds her family close to her especially during times of crisis.
The sequel will introduce Kelly's new love interest as the family reunites more than 20 years later, after their mother's death. Jean is playing the new woman in Kelly's life, Searchlight Pictures confirmed on Wednesday.
The Families Stone was officially confirmed this month with most of the cast reprising their fan-favourite roles. The returning cast includes Craig T. Nelson as Kelly Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker as Meredith Morton, Rachel McAdams as Amy Stone, Claire Danes as Julie Morton, Dermot Mulroney as Everett Stone, Luke Wilson as Ben Stone, Tyrone Giordano as Thad Stone, Elizabeth Reaser as Susannah Stone, Paul Schneider as Brad Stevenson, and Brian White as Patrick Thomas.
Just like The Family Stone, Thomas Bezucha will direct the sequel with the writers also returning.
Diane's character, Sybil, had also passed away at the end of the first movie after fighting an almost secret battle with cancer. Jean Smart's character is expected to fill in the void at least to some extent. The official plot reads, "Two decades after their mother’s passing, the Stone family reunites for Christmas only to face the season’s biggest surprise: their father has unexpectedly invited (Jean Smart) the woman he’s fallen in love with to meet the family."
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