Al Pacino reportedly regrets not marrying ex girlfriend Diane Keaton

Hollywood's iconic actor, Diane Keaton breathed her last on October 11, 2025 in Los Angeles. Her sudden passing saw old friends, co-stars and actors pour in their heartfelt tributes as they reminisced their time together.

Amidst the mourning, there are reports suggesting that actor Al Pacino is full of regret for not marrying his ex-girlfriend Diane Keaton.

Al Pacino and Diane Keaton were in a long on-off relationship

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino were seen together in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy (1972, 1974, 1990). The two were in an on again off again romance for nearly two decades, which began in 1974.