Al Pacino reportedly regrets not marrying ex girlfriend Diane Keaton

Hollywood's iconic actor, Diane Keaton breathed her last on October 11, 2025 in Los Angeles. Her sudden passing saw old friends, co-stars and actors pour in their heartfelt tributes as they reminisced their time together.
Amidst the mourning, there are reports suggesting that actor Al Pacino is full of regret for not marrying his ex-girlfriend Diane Keaton.
Diane Keaton and Al Pacino were seen together in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy (1972, 1974, 1990). The two were in an on again off again romance for nearly two decades, which began in 1974.
Diane Keaton and Al Pacino played on-screen partners in The Godfather movies, and their off-screen romantic partnership ended in 1990, shortly after the release of The Godfather III.
Following Diane Keaton's death at 79, Al Pacino, 85 now regrets not marrying the love of his life when there was time. The couple had reportedly split after Al Pacino refused to get married even after Diane Keaton gave him an ultimatum.
According to what a source told a news outlet, Al Pacino will forever be remorseful of his decision. "I know he will forever regret he didn’t make his move when he had the chance. For years after he and Diane split, Al used to say, ‘If it’s meant to be, it’s never too late for a do-over.’ But sadly, now it is", said the source.
The source further added, "Looking back, Al admits the love of his life was Diane, who he’s always called, ‘an amazing woman'".
Reports reveal that Diane Keaton and Al Pacino were not in contact. Talking about why they never married, Diane had said in a 2017 interview, "I didn’t even want him to propose. I just thought maybe he would marry me, eventually...But that never happened, and that is a blessing for both of us. It would have been a nightmare for him".
Diane Keaton further said that it was not her choice that they split, but it happened for the best that they left each other alone.
Both Diane Keaton and Al Pacino never got married. However, Diane adopted two children in her 50s: a daughter Dexter Keaton, 29, and a son Duke Keaton, 25. Al Pacino is also father to four children: Julie Marie, 35, twins Anton James Pacino and Olivia Pacino, 24, and a toddler Roman, 2.
