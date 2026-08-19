Extraordinary Attorney Woo Japanese remake confirmed: What we know

A passport stamp is being given to the whale-loving, palindrome-obsessed lawyer who enthralled audiences all around the world. As part of a larger effort to create the popular legal drama a full-fledged international franchise, AStory, the Korean production company behind the critically acclaimed 2022 hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo, has confirmed that a Japanese adaptation of the show is formally under development.

When will the Japanese remake of Extraordinary Attorney Woo release?

Extraordinary Attorney Woo began modestly, premiering on the smaller Korean network ENA with underwhelming opening ratings. But word of mouth turned it into a phenomenon: the story of Woo Young-woo, a brilliant rookie attorney on the autism spectrum navigating a demanding law firm and a world not built for her, struck a chord far beyond Korea. On Netflix, the series became one of the most-watched non-English shows in the platform's history, propelling star Park Eun-bin to international recognition.

Remake interest reportedly poured in almost immediately after the show's breakout run, with production companies in the United States, Japan, Germany and Turkey all making inquiries.