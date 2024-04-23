Park Eun Bin reunites with ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ helmer, Yoo In-shik, for a superhero K-drama

Actress Park Eun Bin has reunited with director Yoo In-shik, with whom she previously worked in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, for an upcoming superhero K-drama titled The B Team.
According to media sources, Park, who is known for her roles in Castaway Diva and Hot Stove League, among others, will portray the female lead in the upcoming series.
Reports stated that The B Team revolves around individuals possessing superpowers but struggling to control them at will. The concept originates from the intellectual property (IP) of the late renowned writer and former head of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, and was initially pitched six years ago as a show depicting the emergence of Asian superheroes.
Park will portray Eun Chae Ni, the granddaughter of the owner of the Big Hand Restaurant. She is depicted as an intelligent, polite, and hardworking girl, but as she grows older, she becomes more stubborn, pursuing her own dreams and often living her life on thin ice.
The B Team is directed by Yoo In-shik, known for acclaimed shows such as Romantic Doctor Kim, Vagabond, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.