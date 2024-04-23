Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer promises a gory and hilarious adventure

The 2-minute and 38 seconds-long trailer begins with Hugh Jackman's character of Logan asking for a drink at a bar when Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool interrupts him and asks him to come along with him. Logan, not one bit impressed with the unwelcome interference, politely asks him to leave until things start to escalate and claws start to draw out only to be treated with the barrel of Deadpool's gun resting on Logan's forehead. The interior scene then cuts to the vast expanse of the snow-capped landscape where the ruins lay.