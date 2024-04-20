Quentin Tarantino scraps ‘The Movie Critic’ as his final film: Reports

Hold onto your popcorn, Tarantino fans! There’s a plot twist in the story of the director’s supposed final film. Recent reports stated that American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has decided to ditch The Movie Critic as his 10th and last movie.
Originally planned to be a reunion for Tarantino and Brad Pitt after their hits Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Movie Critic is not happening.
Sources said that Tarantino simply changed his mind. This isn’t the first time the director has switched gears – back in the day, a script leak for The Hateful Eight almost derailed the project. But Tarantino bounced back, made the movie, and it was a success.
This time, however, it seems The Movie Critic just wasn’t the right fit for Tarantino’s grand finale. The project gained a lot of steam after Brad signed on, but now the director is reportedly going back to the drawing board to figure out his true cinematic swan song.
The Movie Critic was shaping up to be a 1970s California story centred on a real-life, not-so-famous movie critic who wrote reviews for... well, let’s just say a magazine not known for highbrow cinema. This topic resonated with Tarantino, who once unloaded adult magazines as a teenager.
While fans are undoubtedly bummed about The Movie Critic, Tarantino’s history of bouncing back bodes well for his final film. Whatever he decides to make, one thing's for sure: it’ll be a movie worth experiencing.