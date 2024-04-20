Rohit Shetty’s ‘hero’, Deepika Padukone, strikes Ajay Devgn’s iconic pose in new ‘Singham Again’ still

Deepika Padukone is all set to bring to life the character of Shakti Shetty in director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again. The movie, which is the third instalment of the popular Singham series, promises action-packed entertainment.
Rohit recently shared a sneak peek from the film on his Instagram account. In the still, Deepika is introduced as ‘Lady Singham,’ a nod to her role as a fierce cop in the movie. In the caption, Rohit affectionately referred to her as his ‘hero,’ indicating the confidence he has in her.
The motion poster shared by Rohit showcases Deepika in a cop avatar, striking the iconic pose of Ajay’s Singham character. Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, praising Deepika’s look and expressing anticipation for the film’s release.
This isn’t the first time audiences have caught a glimpse of Deepika as Shakti Shetty. Last year, the first look of her character was unveiled, showcasing her in a powerful stance, adorned in a cop uniform.
Joining Deepika in Singham Again is an ensemble cast including Ajay, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, promising a star-studded cinematic experience. Scheduled for release on Independence Day 2024, the film is set to continue the legacy of the successful franchise, following the footsteps of Singham released in 2011 and Singham Returns in 2014.