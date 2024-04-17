Arjan Bajwa’s ‘Demon Hunters’ heads to Cannes

The spotlight turns to Cannes Film Festival, where the much-anticipated action-horror-comedy film Demon Hunters, is set to reveal its first look. Headlined by the dynamic duo Arjan Bajwa and JC Lin, the film promises a thrilling ride filled with action and comedy that will leave you at the edge of your seat.
Demon Hunters marks a collaboration between the two nations-India and Taiwan and is backed by the Taiwanese government. The film is directed by the award-winning director Mei-Juin Chen, known for her work The Gangster’s Daughter.
Demon Hunters boasts the veteran cinematographer in Tony Cheung for his masterful work on films like Dragon Blade and Hidden Strike starring Jackie Chan and John Cena.
With a stellar international cast and crew, including Regina Lei and seasoned actor Jack Kao, known as Al Pacino of the South East and Harry Chang from the popular Netflix Series Gatao ,the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide.
Director Chen shared her excitement, saying, "Creating Demon Hunters has been an exhilarating journey. We've infused the film with all the ingredients of a wholesome entertainer. I can't wait for audiences to experience it and to see how they react to the first look at Cannes."
Arjan expressed his anticipation and comments, "Being a part of Demon Hunters has been an incredible experience. The opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals from across the globe has been truly rewarding. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this wild adventure."
His counterpart, JC Lin, echoed his sentiments, stating, "Working on Demon Hunters has been a dream come true. It's been an honour to collaborate with such a talented team from Hong Kong and India and I'm excited for viewers to immerse themselves in the world we've created. And the ride has just begun with this unveiling in Cannes."
Demon Hunters is set to premiere globally Winter 2024