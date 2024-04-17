Anshuman Jha‘s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to be the Closing Night Film at the UK-Asian Film Festival

Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut Lord Curzon is Haveli is going places. After having its World premiere in IFFM Australia, North American Premiere at CSAFF Chicago, Canadian Premiere at ISAFF Vancouver, European premiere at Razor Reel and Indian premiere at WENCH & Red Lorry, it travels back to London- via the UK- Asian Film Festival as the Closing Night Film. The movie is scheduled to screen on May 11 at Regent Cinema.
Talking about the film, debutant director Anshuman said, "It feels like a full circle. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a film about Asians in the UK. We shot it in Yorkshire - 4 hours from London. And I feel the festival journey of the film over the past 9 months through IFFM Australia, CSAFF North America, ISAFF Canada, Razor Reel Europe, Wench & Red Lorry in India - is now rightfully culminating at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. We are excited to screen our black comedy thriller as the closing night film to audiences in the UK before its worldwide release later this year."
The black comedy thriller stars Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania. It explores the lives of a group of Asians in the UK on a fateful night.
Arjun who is the protagonist of the movie said, "I found the script of this film to be wacky and weird - from the outset. I think that's what initially attracted me; the fact that I did not get to categorise it into any particular genre and in a good way - is it a thriller, a black comedy, a mystery? I feel that's the experience the audiences around the world are having with the film. We are excited to have our British Premiere in London at the UK-ASIAN Film Festival 2024"
Arjun and Rasika are expected to walk the red carpet for the film which has been called by the jury as “a really inventive film. And a zany homage to Alfred Hitchcock with a very desi twist. With its postcolonial subtext (couched in dark humour) it will be a great watch for British Asian and cross over audiences."