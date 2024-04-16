Mahesh Babu to launch Jerusha Christopher as heroine in a youthful romance

Jerusha will be sharing the screen with Rakshit ('Smile Guru'), who is best known for appearing in dance reality shows. Additionally, Mahesh Babu is roping in another talented actor to the principal cast, the details of which will be unveiled soon. Describing the film as another captivating tale of youthful romance, the director expresses his delight in collaborating with fresh talents. “I am thrilled to launch newcomers and someone with immense potential. I intend to present these actors in a whole new light,” says Mahesh Babu.