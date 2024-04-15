Huma Qureshi starts shooting for ‘Gulabi’

Actress Huma Qureshi’s next film, where she will be seen playing an auto-rickshaw driver, has been christened Gulabi and she is currently shooting for the movie in Ahmedabad.

Huma took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from the set, holding the clapboard, with the caption: “Gulabi is here!! Shooting begins.”

Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film was announced on International Women’s Day. It revolves around the true story of a brave auto-rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.