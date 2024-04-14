Makers of Kamal Haasan's ‘Indian 2’ release new poster on the occasion of Tamil New Year

Kamal Haasan's iconic film Indian from 1996 remains a cult classic in his repertoire, known for its gripping portrayal of corruption. Now, the vigilante thriller is set for a sequel, with Kamal reprising his role as Senapathy in the S Shankar-directed Indian 2.
On Sunday, on the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year), the makers unveiled a new poster for the Tamil-language action saga, stirring excitement among fans. Lyca Productions shared a series of posters in various regional languages, with titles like Hindustani 2 for the Hindi version and Bharateeyudu 2 for Telugu audiences.
In their announcement, Lyca Productions emphasised Senapathy's return with ‘zero tolerance’ in Indian 2, scheduled to hit screens in June 2024. The poster showcases two images of an aged Kamal Haasan, one in a white suit and another in the uniform of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj.
The Indian series revolves around Senapathy, a revolutionary who fought against colonial oppression during pre-independent India, joining the Azad Hind Fauj to combat the British. After enduring torture, he emerged post-independence to battle corruption as a vigilante in the 90s.
The sequel, Indian 2 also has a stellar cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.