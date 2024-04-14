PVR INOX to start screening Malayalam-language films again: Reports

PVR INOX, the multiplex chain, has reversed its decision to boycott Malayalam movies, ending a dispute with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) over content sharing, stated reports.
Sources stated the disagreement escalated when the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) threatened protests outside PVR INOX multiplexes until compensation was provided for not screening recent releases like Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham and Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham.
The multiplex chain had also halted screenings of previously released Malayalam films. KFPA’s secretary stated that company representatives agreed to resume screening Malayalam movies and expressed willingness to discuss pending issues within a week.
The multiplex chain stopped showing Malayalam films due to KFPA’s demand for lower virtual print fees (VPF) for screenings at Forum Mall in Kochi. Producers found existing VPF charges too high, leading to the standoff.
Director Blessy highlighted the losses incurred due to the boycott and praised FEFKA's role in resolving the issue. Plans for a protest at Lulu Mall were shelved after the truce.
The multiplex chain’s management criticized KFPA’s demand for exclusive content sourcing, deeming it anti-competitive and against.