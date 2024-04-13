BTS Suga’s ‘Agust D Tour D-Day - The Movie’ debuts at number 2 at US box office

Move over Godzilla, there’s a new king in town (well, almost)! BTS’s powerhouse rapper Suga, also known as Agust D, is making a name for himself on the big screen. His concert film, Agust D Tour D-Day - The Movie, debuted at a phenomenal number two on the US Box Office charts, according to reports.
This impressive feat placed Suga’s film hot on the heels of the week’s blockbuster release, Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire. The electrifying concert film, capturing the raw energy of Suga’s solo tour, played on a massive 783 screens across the nation.
Agust D's Tour D-Day boasts not only Suga’s powerful performances but also special appearances by fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and V. On its opening day, the film raked in an impressive USD 961,015, solidifying Suga’s immense popularity in the US.
It’s worth noting that Suga was the first BTS member to embark on a sold-out solo world tour before his recent enlistment in the South Korean military. His popularity transcends borders – in his home country, Agust D Tour D-Day - The Movie set a record for the highest number of pre-release reservations. Limited edition merchandise for the film also sold out instantly, proving Suga’s dedicated fanbase.
Directed by Park Jun Soo, Agust D's Tour D-Day - The Movie is a 90-minute documentary that offers fans a front-row seat to Suga’s electrifying 2023 world tour under his stage name, Agust D.