Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ becomes the first Indian film in 30 years to compete for Palme d'Or

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival announced its lineup on Thursday, and after a three-decade-long wait, Indian cinema is reclaiming its place on the world stage. Writer-director Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light has been selected to compete for the coveted Palme d'Or, the festival’s highest honour.
This selection marks a significant milestone, not just for Payal, but for Indian cinema as a whole. While Kapadia is no stranger to Cannes, having previously screened films in other sections, All We Imagine As Light propels her into the company of cinematic giants.
This year’s competition boasts an impressive line-up, featuring established auteurs like Francis Ford Coppola and David Cronenberg. Payal, still in her 30s, will be vying for the Palme d’Or alongside these legends, a testament to her talent.
All We Imagine As Light tells the story of Prabha, a nurse grappling with a mysterious gift from her estranged husband. On the other hand, her friend Anu seeks solace amidst the chaos, searching for a private place to be with her lover. The film follows their journey to a seaside town, a place where dreams and aspirations can finally blossom.
This selection isn’t the only Indian triumph at Cannes this year. British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's debut feature, Santosh, has been chosen for the Un Certain Regard section, another prestigious segment of the festival.
Historically, Indian cinema has had a limited presence in the Cannes Competition. Only a handful of films have achieved this honour over the festival's 77-year history, including classics like Satyajit Ray’s Parash Pathar and Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar (the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or).