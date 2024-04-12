Rituparna & Chiranjeet's film 'Dabaru's' teaser drops

Dabaru is a testament to the Windows Production's commitment to exploring diverse and compelling narratives. The film not only takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster but also highlights the striking parallels between chess and life itself. With an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors like Rituparna Sengupta, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Dipankar De, Kharaj Mukherjee, Koushik Sen, and others, 'Dabaru' marks a significant milestone in the Bengali film industry as the first-ever film centered around the game of chess.

Basu expresses his excitement about venturing into an uncharted territory, stating, "For a film like Dabaru, only Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy could envision bringing an alternative sport like chess to the forefront of Bengali cinema. I am truly grateful for entrusting me with this project."

Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly, whose remarkable life serves as the inspiration behind Dabaru, shared his emotional journey of collaborating with the filmmakers. "When I first met Shibu da on January 2, 2021, it was a memorable moment for me as my daughter was born the following day. Learning about his interest in depicting my life on screen filled me with immense emotion. This film will shed light on the struggles and sacrifices my family endured, which often go unnoticed. I am deeply grateful to them for immortalising my journey from a three-year-old to becoming India's first Grandmaster in a film," he says.

Rituparna Sengupta, one of the lead cast members, expresses her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Sports films are really rare in our industry, even if there are some they are based on cricket or football, making film on an interesting subject like chess is a master stroke. Moreover, the story of Surya Sekhar is so inspiring and touching I believe audience will love it."

Dabaru is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and profound insights into the world of chess and human resilience.