Sandip Ray’s 'Nayan Rahasya' to release on May 10

Indraneil Sengupta, who plays the character of Feluda, expresses his excitement about the film's release, stating, "I am extremely excited about the release of 'Nayan Rahasya' this May 10! Everyone is eagerly waiting for Nayan Rahasya. Each character in this film is truly special, be it Jatayu, Topshe, or anyone else. Overall, we are looking forward to the release with a mix of anxiety, excitement, and happiness. The first look has come out, and I hope that people will love it. We received so much love from the audience last time, and I hope that their love for Feluda will continue to support us this time as well."

Ayush Das who plays the character of Topshey, expresses his excitement about the release, stating, "The first look of 'Nayan Rahasya' is releasing. We shot the film last year, and it feels great that it will be released this year. We worked very hard, shooting in Chennai and Kolkata. We were eagerly awaiting the release date. Finally, the first look of 'Nayan Rahasya' will be in front of the audience, and I am very excited to share it with them."