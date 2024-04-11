Jeet unveils 'Boomerang' Poster on Eid

The poster shows him in a flying superbike soaring against the city skyline. It generates ample interest and intrigue among the audience to see how the science-fiction movie turns out to be. It promises to showcase Jeet in a never before seen avatar pushing cinematic boundaries. The role he essays is also anticipated to be one of the most memorable characters of his career.

Apart from Jeet and Rukmini, the movie has a stellar supporting cast including Saurav Das, Debchandrima Singha Roy, Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajatava Dutta and more. It is produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani under Jeetz Filmworks Private Limited.

Boomerang is all set to become the most awaited family entertainer including drama, action, comedy, and emotion.

It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 7, 2024.