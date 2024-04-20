Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju to reunite for ‘Premalu 2’; film to be released in 2025

Get ready for another dose of love and laughter! The sequel to the hit Malayalam-language rom-com Premalu has been officially confirmed. The original film, which charmed audiences across Kerala and beyond, will see the return of its lead actors, Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju.
The announcement came straight from the production house, Bhavana Studios. They shared new posters on Instagram that hint at a brand-new location, ditching Hyderabad this time around. The caption read, “The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025! Let's Premalu 2.”
Those who loved Premalu in Telugu can also celebrate! SS Karthikeya, the son of famous director S S Rajamouli, announced he’ll be presenting the Telugu version of Premalu 2 as well. He shared his excitement on social media, calling Premalu an unforgettable experience and expressing his gratitude to both the Telugu audience and Bhavana Studios.
The original film explored the lives of young adults, Sachin (Naslen) and Reenu (Mamitha), navigating love, work, and friendships. It followed their journey after they moved from Kerala to Hyderabad for their careers, eventually falling in love.
With Premalu ending with Sachin leaving for further studies in the UK while Reenu stays back in Hyderabad for her career, fans are curious to see how the filmmakers will continue their story. Will they overcome the long-distance challenge? We’ll have to wait and see!