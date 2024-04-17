Janhvi Kapoor plays a diplomat accused of selling national secrets in ‘Ulajh’

The teaser of the upcoming Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer film Ulajh was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows Janhvi’s character, a diplomat called Suhana, caught up in an internal conflict.

The teaser starts off with the notes of Saare Jahan se Accha playing in the background. Janhvi is shown in the company of several top brass in an embassy. Gulshan makes a cold entry with his voice-over without making an appearance in the teaser. However, his monologue delivery perfectly complements Janhvi’s appearance.