Slow Horses season 6 trailer sets up a deadly Slough House mystery

The Apple TV+ series Slow Horses has dropped its official teaser for season 6, which reveals a perilous threat to current and past Slough House operatives. Gary Oldman, aka Jackson Lamb, is looking for who wants to kill his operatives, and an assumed-dead character shows up.
The show returns for its new season from Wednesday, September 16, and will continue until October 21. In the preview, Lamb starts to antagonise his superior, DIANA TAVANNER from MI5 First Desk, played by Kristin Scott Thomas. He questions her about whether she knows why their current and former Slough House colleagues are dying. And before they know it, they realise that they’re under threat. “It’s a bloodbath,” Jackson Lamb says.
Everybody associated with Slough House gets transported to a safe house and told to go underground. Lamb tells them, 'stay dark' and 'no phones.' But Roddy Ho, the team’s tech guru, defies the command and picks up his phone. Another person involved in the situation is Louisa Guy, played by Rosalind Eleazar, who had previously mentioned that she was going to resign after taking a hiatus in Season 5.
The 6th season of Slow Horses will see the return of Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness, the villainous biological father of River Cartwright. Explosions, gunfights, and fights appear in the preview, yet the identity of the attackers remains unknown.
And the biggest twist occurs in the last few minutes. Jackson Lamb says to Catherine Standish, played by Saskia Reeves, "Oh come on, we're spies. We've all faked our death at one time or another." And then River encounters Sid Baker, played by Olivia Cooke.
Sid was shot in the head in Season 1 when working on a case alongside River. Though she managed to survive for some time and reach the hospital for intensive care, the team learned that she had died. Roddy later found out that all her files in MI5 had been deleted and concluded that she may still be alive.