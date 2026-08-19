Slow Horses season 6 trailer sets up a deadly Slough House mystery

The Apple TV+ series Slow Horses has dropped its official teaser for season 6, which reveals a perilous threat to current and past Slough House operatives. Gary Oldman, aka Jackson Lamb, is looking for who wants to kill his operatives, and an assumed-dead character shows up.

Slow Horses season 6 puts Slough House agents on the run

The show returns for its new season from Wednesday, September 16, and will continue until October 21. In the preview, Lamb starts to antagonise his superior, DIANA TAVANNER from MI5 First Desk, played by Kristin Scott Thomas. He questions her about whether she knows why their current and former Slough House colleagues are dying. And before they know it, they realise that they’re under threat. “It’s a bloodbath,” Jackson Lamb says.