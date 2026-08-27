OTT releases this week: August 28 to September

Three different units and their experiences across the multiverse become the subject of this season. Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and their son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) seem to adjust and rebuild their life in this new world that seems safe, but both Jason’s and Daniela’s respective issues fracture their relationship further. Meanwhile, Amanda (Alice Braga), Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) and Blair (Amanda Brugel) all set out on their personal journeys. August 28. On Apple TV.