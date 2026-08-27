OTT releases this week: August 28 to September

Another week brings us an exciting mix of OTT films and shows that promise an exciting week of binge-watching. From a haunting thriller tale starring the legendary Robert De Niro to the biopic that brought the King of Pop Michael Jackson's tale to the audience, there's a whole lot to discover this week.
Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott), a crime writer, is distraught after his son Jake (Acston Luca Porto) is abducted. Tom is reluctantly forced to reach out to his estranged father, Peter Willis (Robert De Niro), who had nabbed a notorious serial killer named The Whisper Man years earlier. With the help of another detective, Amanda Beck (Michelle Monaghan), the family sets out to investigate a new wave of missing children cases and their connection to this serial killer. August 28. On Netflix.
Exploring the impact of the September 11 terror attacks 25 years later — this documentary explores how the day itself, as well as its aftermath, affected an entire generation. Featuring accounts of real-life subjects, from orphans who lost their families to young Afghans who lived through the fallout, this documentary delves into the detailed ordeals of these individuals. September 2. On Netflix.
Gal Gadot plays Maia Marten, a London attorney whose son is kidnapped by an anonymous caller during her morning run. After receiving strict orders not to call anyone and to keep running, Maia is forced to navigate dangerous tasks and race against time to save her son. September 2. On Prime Video.
Charting the King of Pop Michael Jackson’s (Jaafar Jackson) incredible life and musical journey, this biopic will delve into his childhood, the period when he was part of the Jackson 5, his relationship with his parents and his rise into becoming an international phenomenon. The film also delves into his many tussles with the media, his personal struggles and more. August 29. On JioHotstar.
Samir Rahman (Malik Elassal), Billie Schaeffer (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton Evans (Owen Thiele) return in this ensemble sitcom as they face the hurdles and joys of early adulthood. With a new slate of dilemmas — awkward situations, avoiding tough conversations, dealing with toxic work environments and more — the group bands together for one another as they figure out one absurd workaround after another. August 28. On JioHotstar.
ASI Babita ‘Baby’ Singh (Nimisha Sajayan) is a suspended police officer who has spent a larger part of her life blurred in the background. When the sudden murder of her childhood friend upends her life, she takes it upon herself to carry out an unofficial investigation, nudging her to navigate complex family dynamics. Language: Hindi. August 28. On Prime Video
Three different units and their experiences across the multiverse become the subject of this season. Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and their son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) seem to adjust and rebuild their life in this new world that seems safe, but both Jason’s and Daniela’s respective issues fracture their relationship further. Meanwhile, Amanda (Alice Braga), Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) and Blair (Amanda Brugel) all set out on their personal journeys. August 28. On Apple TV.