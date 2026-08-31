Robert Pattinson’s psychological crime-thriller Primetime secures India release date for September 25

Robert Pattinson’s striking transformation into Chris Hansen, is the hallmark of the film as he brings a complex journalist to life while navigating ambition, the pursuit of truth and the increasingly complicated relationship between crime and entertainment. As both the film’s lead actor and producer, Robert is closely involved in bringing this provocative story to the screen. The film goes beyond the mechanics of the investigations to examine the consequences of turning real-world crime into television and the ethical questions that arise when journalism becomes spectacle.

The film is helmed by Lance Oppenheim, and marks his narrative feature film debut following his acclaimed body of work in the space of documentaries. It explores the blurred lines between journalism, entertainment, justice and public spectacle. The film also stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine and Anna Faris.

Produced by Robert Pattinson, PVR INOX Pictures, in association with Lionsgate Play India, is set to bring Primetime to Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026.