Ruhaanika Dhawan blacked out during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15-dog stunt

Ruhaanika Dhawan may have joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 ready to face her fears, but a recent challenge pushed her to her absolute limits. The young actor has opened up about a frightening dog stunt on the hit reality show, revealing that the intense physical and mental pressure caused her to temporarily lose consciousness.
Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based series has kept audiences gripped with its demanding tasks. However, the dog challenge proved to be a completely different ball game. Taking to social media to share her experience, Ruhaanika explained that words could never do justice to what she went through that day.
“I remember being terrified man, these dogs showed absolutely NO mercy,” she penned. “From being dragged across the room, to 44 kilo me trying to fight off dogs who were probably the same weight as me, to being left with fighter dogs... it was NOT easy.”
The actor further recalled "blacking out" for brief seconds as the animals took control of the stunt. Although she ultimately lost the challenge, she considers it a major personal victory. Surviving the task required her to use every ounce of her strength to retrieve the keys while being pulled and shoved across the floor.
Before travelling to Cape Town for the shoot, the contestant admitted she felt incredibly anxious about taking on the project. Despite her initial fears, the journey has been profoundly rewarding.
"This show truly teaches you so much about yourself,” Ruhaanika shared. “It shows you the mirror makes you face parts of yourself you didn't even know existed. There's so much I've learnt about myself throughout this process, and it has genuinely been one of the best learning and life experiences, something very few of us get to experience.”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a star-studded lineup including Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh and Orry. With challenges involving hot wax, creepy crawlies and towering heights, the contestants continue to prove their resilience in front of millions.