Ruhaanika Dhawan blacked out during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15-dog stunt

“I remember being terrified man, these dogs showed absolutely NO mercy,” she penned. “From being dragged across the room, to 44 kilo me trying to fight off dogs who were probably the same weight as me, to being left with fighter dogs... it was NOT easy.”

The actor further recalled "blacking out" for brief seconds as the animals took control of the stunt. Although she ultimately lost the challenge, she considers it a major personal victory. Surviving the task required her to use every ounce of her strength to retrieve the keys while being pulled and shoved across the floor.

Before travelling to Cape Town for the shoot, the contestant admitted she felt incredibly anxious about taking on the project. Despite her initial fears, the journey has been profoundly rewarding.