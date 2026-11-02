Ranabaali announces OTT release date: All you need to know about the film

Following an explosive theatrical run that kicked off during the festive Vijayadashami window, the makers of the Telugu period epic Ranabaali have finally answered the prayers of digital audiences. The production team alongside Netflix recently announced the official OTT release date for the colonial action drama. The highly anticipated film is slated to premiere exclusively on the streaming giant on November 13, 2026, arriving just four weeks after its initial cinema debut on October 16.

While a swiftly deleted social media post from the platform initially leaked the schedule, fans can now officially mark their calendars. Global subscribers will be able to experience the cinematic spectacle in its original Telugu audio alongside expertly dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

All you need to know about the historical epic

Directed by visionary filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan, the gripping narrative transports viewers back to 1870s Rayalaseema during the devastating Great Madras Famine. Vijay Deverakonda commands the screen as the fierce titular rebel warrior, leading a desperate grassroots uprising against cruel imperial exploitation and rampant food hoarding.