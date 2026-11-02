Ranabaali announces OTT release date: All you need to know about the film

Following an explosive theatrical run that kicked off during the festive Vijayadashami window, the makers of the Telugu period epic Ranabaali have finally answered the prayers of digital audiences. The production team alongside Netflix recently announced the official OTT release date for the colonial action drama. The highly anticipated film is slated to premiere exclusively on the streaming giant on November 13, 2026, arriving just four weeks after its initial cinema debut on October 16.
While a swiftly deleted social media post from the platform initially leaked the schedule, fans can now officially mark their calendars. Global subscribers will be able to experience the cinematic spectacle in its original Telugu audio alongside expertly dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Directed by visionary filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan, the gripping narrative transports viewers back to 1870s Rayalaseema during the devastating Great Madras Famine. Vijay Deverakonda commands the screen as the fierce titular rebel warrior, leading a desperate grassroots uprising against cruel imperial exploitation and rampant food hoarding.
"Telling a story anchored in our soil's history required immense emotional resilience from all of us," Vijay previously shared when discussing the demanding physical role. "Ranabaali represents the collective grit of people who refused to be starved into submission."
Rashmika Mandanna delivers a stirring performance as Jayamma, his steadfast wife who serves as the unwavering emotional anchor of the resistance. The impressive international cast also features Hollywood veteran Arnold Vosloo, who portrays the ruthless British colonial officer Sir Theodore Hector. Enhancing the grand visual scale is a sweeping, thunderous musical score composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul.
"When you revisit this chapter of colonial history, you realise it wasn't just a political struggle but a battle for basic survival," noted Rahul regarding the production's gritty realism.