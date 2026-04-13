Virosh Returns: Newlyweds Vijay and Rashmika celebrate on Ranabaali sets

Recently, the set of the period drama Ranabaali turned out to be an eventful place for celebrating as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reached the spot for the first time after tying the knot. Everyone in the production house gathered to greet the two actors who are fondly called ‘Virosh’ by their fans.
The couple got hitched on February 26 in a beautiful marriage ceremony held in the magical city of Udaipur where the wedding was a blend of both the Telugu and Kodava cultures. After returning from the destination wedding, the producers of the movie, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, arranged a reception at the Hyderabad set of the movie. The crew welcomed the couple with the lines, “Happy married life, Mr and Mrs Ranabaali,” followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.
Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is an intense pan-Indian action thriller that unfolds across the period from 1854 to 1878. Vijay stars as the protagonist and rebel warrior who hails from royalty, whereas Rashmika stars as his wife, Jayamma. Based on real-life incidents from the Madras Presidency period, the movie is historically accurate. The actors have taken rigorous training and preparation. According to reports, Vijay underwent a rigorous process of learning a particular dialect of Rayalaseema and horse-riding for six months before shooting began.
The project, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, will be made on an enormous scale. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will play the role of a British officer in the movie. The movie will feature a top-notch technical team, including music director duo Ajay-Atul and cinematographer Nirav Shah. Vijay fans are eagerly anticipating seeing the duo on-screen for the third time after their success in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.