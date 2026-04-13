Virosh Returns: Newlyweds Vijay and Rashmika celebrate on Ranabaali sets

Recently, the set of the period drama Ranabaali turned out to be an eventful place for celebrating as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reached the spot for the first time after tying the knot. Everyone in the production house gathered to greet the two actors who are fondly called ‘Virosh’ by their fans.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda cut cake on the sets of Ranabaali

The couple got hitched on February 26 in a beautiful marriage ceremony held in the magical city of Udaipur where the wedding was a blend of both the Telugu and Kodava cultures. After returning from the destination wedding, the producers of the movie, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, arranged a reception at the Hyderabad set of the movie. The crew welcomed the couple with the lines, “Happy married life, Mr and Mrs Ranabaali,” followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.