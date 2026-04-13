This fine diner brings authentic Vietnamese cuisine to Kolkata

Vietnom is a beautiful attempt at staying close to the roots of Vietnamese cooking. Cane and wood furniture, muted tones, and a compact 56-seater restaurant set inside the Kenilworth Hotel keep things warm and unfussy.

What to expect at Kolkata’s new Vietnamese address: Vietnom

The brand, already present in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, has built a reputation for staying faithful to Vietnamese flavours. The Kolkata outpost carries that forward with a menu that leans heavily on fresh produce, balanced seasoning, and traditional techniques. A large part of that authenticity comes from ingredients sourced directly from Vietnam but also from the philosophy behind the cooking.