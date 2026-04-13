This Kolkata restaurant is giving Paanta a gourmet upgrade

Though the world has woken up to the goodness of Paanta or fermented rice, lately, the poor man’s food has been a centuries-old culinary practice among the Bengali rural households to keep cool and healthy during the excruciatingly long summer months.

Spiegel turns humble Paanta into a thoughtful seasonal feast

With nutritionists and health experts on social media harping upon the goodness of this humble dish, it has renewed interest in Paanta among the urban crowd, always on the lookout for healthy local delicacies. The diners across the city, too, have wasted no time in introducing this simple dish to the urban palate.