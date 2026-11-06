Freida Pinto, Siddharth starrer Unaccustomed Earth trailer offers a glimpse into family, love and belonging

The makers of the upcoming family drama series Unaccustomed Earth, starring Freida Pinto and Siddharth have unveiled its official trailer on social media.

Unaccustomed Earth trailer: Freida Pinto, Siddharth star

The series, produced by John Wells Productions, is set to premiere on December 17. Inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s internationally acclaimed 2008 short story collection of the same name, Unaccustomed Earth brings together characters and stories that originally appeared in separate narratives, weaving them into a continuous story.

The series explores themes of love, desire, family, and belonging, bringing different characters and their experiences together in an interconnected narrative. Jhumpa, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, stated, “Charting its own course through my stories, this series deftly layers themes of loyalty and betrayal, truth-telling and lies. Exceptional acting and a compelling plot will speak to anyone who has ever had to navigate questions of belonging and loss.”