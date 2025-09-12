Siddharth to be seen opposite Freida Pinto in family drama Unaccustomed Earth

The eight -episode series is an adaptation of the Unaccustomed Earth. The series has been created by John Wells and Madhuri Shekar and will be directed by Ritesh Batra. Revealing about the series, the makers have divulged very little, but enough to garner attention from the audience to create a buzz.

It dwells in the culturally vibrant Indian community living in the United States of America where the characters navigate through love, desire and belonging. Unaccustomed Earth is all about nuances, passion and characters who leave a long-lasting impression even after the series is over. What seems to be a normal lifestyle within the community and family, gets stirred up with a devoted wife comes face to face with her long-lost love and gives birth to a never thought of affair. The feelings, passions, actions and mindset are directly related to the Indian migrant community living abroad. The series is said to have gone on floors already since August 2025 and would be in shooting phase till about the end of the year. While no release date has been specified, it can be speculated that the series can start streaming sometime next year.