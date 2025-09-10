Kajol, Twinkle’s show set to premiere from September 25

With a new episode dropping every Thursday, Prime Video’s latest unscripted Original will have Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts for the very first time. The show features a sparkling guest list in its first season.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Madhok added, “Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humor and candor shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed.”

Kajol was last seen in the film Sarzameen, an action thriller film written and directed by Kayoze Irani. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Set in Kashmir, the film follows an Indian Army officer who discovers that his estranged son has joined a militant group.

Meanwhile, Twinkle shared a photograph on Instagram from her husband Akshay Kumar’s 58th birthday party. In the image, the couple are posing playfully together inside a large ‘JOKER’ photo frame.

“Birthday celebrations that started at 7 a.m. and ended with cards and karaoke in the evening. The birthday boy is known for always winning, I wonder if it’s because he has a certain joker by his side, if not in his hand,” she wrote.