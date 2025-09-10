Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua’s first birthday

Fans quickly filled the comment section with wishes and love. One wrote, “Lot’s of love to my li’l Dua.” Another added, “A year already?” with a baby face emoji, while many others sent blessings for the little one.

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, introduced their daughter’s name during Diwali last year. They wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers.” Though the couple once invited the paparazzi to meet their daughter, they have held back from releasing her pictures, choosing instead to share them on their own terms.

On the work front, Deepika will next appear in director Atlee’s sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures. This marks the actress’s first project with Allu Arjun, while it is her second with Atlee, as she previously worked with the director on Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is set to appear in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar, with his first look recently unveiled. The film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.