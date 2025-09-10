This new spot in Kismatpur, Telangana, is great for a quick coffee breaks and post-workout dates

With the grey clouds adorning the skies and gentle pitter patter of the rain giving the city a shower, it’s the perfect setting to go on a long drive. Be it to the lush Anantagiri Hills, or to see the dam gates open at Nagarjuna Sagar, options are plenty. The windows down, your favourite music playing and observing the terrain change around you — what else does one need for the perfect long drive? A pitstop, if you ask us. Driving for long hours can tire one out and that’s when a pitstop seems like a welcome break. This week, we drove down all the way to Kismatpur to check out a new café, Alkemy, that could easily be a convenient pitstop for those driving along the route. It’s not all the cut off from the city, though, located at a convenient 10 minutes drive away from Sun City and Bandlaguda areas.

Kismatpur's Alkemy is the right spot for a coffee break