This new spot in Kismatpur, Telangana, is great for a quick coffee breaks and post-workout dates

With the grey clouds adorning the skies and gentle pitter patter of the rain giving the city a shower, it’s the perfect setting to go on a long drive. Be it to the lush Anantagiri Hills, or to see the dam gates open at Nagarjuna Sagar, options are plenty. The windows down, your favourite music playing and observing the terrain change around you — what else does one need for the perfect long drive? A pitstop, if you ask us. Driving for long hours can tire one out and that’s when a pitstop seems like a welcome break. This week, we drove down all the way to Kismatpur to check out a new café, Alkemy, that could easily be a convenient pitstop for those driving along the route. It’s not all the cut off from the city, though, located at a convenient 10 minutes drive away from Sun City and Bandlaguda areas.
Alkemy is situated next to a Pickleball and Padel court, under a canopy of beautiful trees. With the gentle breeze floating around, we took a spot at their outdoor section to kick off our quick coffee date with an Orange cold brew made with freshly squeezed juice. The coffee wasn’t too strong, making it a safe choice for post 6 pm cravings.
The menu here consists of continental eats, and all day breakfast. We called for the Breakfast platter that came in with scrambled eggs on toast, hash browns and sausages. The eggs were creamy, spread on a sweet white bread toast that filled us up. Those looking for an indulgent option could also call for the Alfredo pasta, that was a satisfactory choice.
As the sun went down, we stepped indoors for the rest of our meal. Complete with a shelf full of board games and books, the space is relaxed in its set up. The Chicken cheese sandwich is an ideal quick bite for the peckish looking to gobble down a few bites before hitting the road again.
Rs 500 for two. At Kismatpur.
