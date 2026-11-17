After a five-year hiatus, one of Bengali OTT’s most beloved musical thriller franchises is finally making its grand return.Tansener Tanpura: Mohonbashi, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, brings back the fan-favourite investigative duo Alap and Shruti—played by Vikram Chatterjee and Rupsa Chatterjee—for a brand-new chapter steeped in Indian classical music, forgotten histories, and cryptic clues. With filming officially underway ahead of its January premiere on hoichoi, here is everything you can expect from the upcoming third instalment. Shooting is underway and the makers have introduced five new actors in the third season of the franchise: Swastika Dutta, Indrasish Roy, Sneha Chatterjee, Badshah Moitra and Arindam Ganguly.