After a five-year hiatus, one of Bengali OTT’s most beloved musical thriller franchises is finally making its grand return.Tansener Tanpura: Mohonbashi, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, brings back the fan-favourite investigative duo Alap and Shruti—played by Vikram Chatterjee and Rupsa Chatterjee—for a brand-new chapter steeped in Indian classical music, forgotten histories, and cryptic clues. With filming officially underway ahead of its January premiere on hoichoi, here is everything you can expect from the upcoming third instalment. Shooting is underway and the makers have introduced five new actors in the third season of the franchise: Swastika Dutta, Indrasish Roy, Sneha Chatterjee, Badshah Moitra and Arindam Ganguly.
Vikram Chatterjee and Rupsa Chatterjee reprise their fan-favorite roles after a five-year gap. Picking up with the duo engaged and preparing for a fresh start, their dynamic remains the emotional and investigative anchor of the series.
Blending Indian classical music with classic Bengali mystery tropes, the plot kicks off with a family tragedy and a cryptic clue—Mohonbashi—followed by the mysterious theft of a prized tanpura that pulls the leads into a web of forgotten histories.
The investigation takes Alap and Shruti to Mausikigarh and the mysterious Ghosh family, introducing key new players portrayed by Swastika Dutta (Joyee), Indrasish Roy (Surdas), Badshah Moitra (Kuntal), Arindam Ganguly (Champak), and Sneha Chatterjee (Mohini).
Staying true to the franchise's musical roots, the third installment too promises a fresh lineup of compositions and lyrics crafted by Joy Sarkar, Srijato, and Jimut, seamlessly woven into the narrative's clues and atmosphere. Because of course, rich classical music and Tansener Tanpura go hand in hand.