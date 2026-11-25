A dramatic new promo from Star Jalsha has set social media buzzing after Srijla Guha was seen finally confessing her feelings to Jeetu Kamal inside the Bigg Boss Bangla house. In the clip, Jeetu interlocks his fingers with Srijla’s and persistently urges her, “Touch me and tell me whether it’s true or false!” When she stays silent, he grows impatient and asks, “Come on, say it, man!” A close-up shot then captures Srijla saying: “I love you!”

Srijla Guha and Jeetu Kamal Bigg Boss Bangla promo buzz

While hopeful fans wonder whether a romance has blossomed after Jeetu previously whispered confessions, wrote letters and declared his feelings openly, many viewers suspect clever promo editing designed to boost excitement. Reports suggest Srijla remained quiet while Jeetu pressed her and only softly said “I love you” after he stood up and walked away. Some live-stream watchers even claim she was holding a pendant or addressing her boyfriend, often referred to in fan posts as Sean, rather than answering Jeetu.