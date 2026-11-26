Two private screenings of Pakistani television drama Dar-e-Nijaat, scheduled in Bengaluru on November 28 and December 5, have been cancelled following social media backlash and police intervention. The development comes amid Indian government's renewed restrictions on Pakistani entertainment content, after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently reminded Netflix that Pakistani-origin films and series must not be made available to subscribers in India.
On November 26, 2026, the Centre reiterated its May 8, 2025 advisory to Netflix, asking the streaming platform to ensure that content originating in Pakistan was not streamed in India. The latest communication followed complaints about the possible Indian release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, a Pakistani series starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.
The first screening was organised by The Bloom Society Sisters' Club and was scheduled for November 28 at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town. Advertised as the first-ever screening of a Pakistani television serial in Bengaluru, the event was supposed to feature episodes 34 and 35 of Dar-e-Nijaat, followed by a Persian and Arabic dinner.
The second gathering was organised by The Star Club and scheduled for December 5 at a private theatre in Jayamahal Extension.
Following online backlash over the high ticket prices and Pakistani dress codes, both organisers announced that the events had been cancelled. The Bloom Society Sisters' Club said it had decided against hosting or promoting Pakistani television serial screenings as events. The second organiser also confirmed the cancellation, saying the gathering was originally intended for family and friends.
On May 8, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military operation, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to OTT platforms, media streaming services and intermediaries operating in India. It asked them to discontinue Pakistani-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming content with immediate effect, citing national security considerations.
In June 2025, Netflix informed the government that it had not made any Pakistani-origin films or series available to Indian subscribers. The Ministry has now asked the platform to maintain that position amid concerns over the proposed Indian availability of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is scheduled for a global Netflix premiere on December 4, 2026.
The Bengaluru screenings were cancelled by their organisers following public objections and police warnings about possible protests. Bengaluru Police Commissioner R Hitendra confirmed that the hosts had called off the events themselves.