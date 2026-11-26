Two private screenings of Pakistani television drama Dar-e-Nijaat, scheduled in Bengaluru on November 28 and December 5, have been cancelled following social media backlash and police intervention. The development comes amid Indian government's renewed restrictions on Pakistani entertainment content, after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently reminded Netflix that Pakistani-origin films and series must not be made available to subscribers in India.

On November 26, 2026, the Centre reiterated its May 8, 2025 advisory to Netflix, asking the streaming platform to ensure that content originating in Pakistan was not streamed in India. The latest communication followed complaints about the possible Indian release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, a Pakistani series starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.

Bengaluru Pakistani serial screenings cancedlled: What happened?

The first screening was organised by The Bloom Society Sisters' Club and was scheduled for November 28 at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town. Advertised as the first-ever screening of a Pakistani television serial in Bengaluru, the event was supposed to feature episodes 34 and 35 of Dar-e-Nijaat, followed by a Persian and Arabic dinner.

The second gathering was organised by The Star Club and scheduled for December 5 at a private theatre in Jayamahal Extension.

Following online backlash over the high ticket prices and Pakistani dress codes, both organisers announced that the events had been cancelled. The Bloom Society Sisters' Club said it had decided against hosting or promoting Pakistani television serial screenings as events. The second organiser also confirmed the cancellation, saying the gathering was originally intended for family and friends.