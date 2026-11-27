Aditi Rao Hydari, aka Roshni, added, “Roshni is a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has always played in other people's lives. She is a daughter, a wife and a sister, but beneath all of that is an individual with her own desires, contradictions and vulnerabilities. What I loved about her was that she isn't perfect or easy to define. Playing her meant understanding the complexity of someone who is trying to find herself while navigating the emotional consequences of her choices.”

\Arjun Rampal, who has been seen as Pradyuman, shared, “Pradyuman brings a very different energy into Roshni's world. He is confident, self-assured and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with. What makes the character interesting is that there is more to him than what meets the eye. I enjoyed exploring his perspective on relationships and the way his presence adds another layer to this unconventional love story.”

Produced by Window Seat Films, Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, O Saathi Re is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.