Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali announces dreamy engagement in Norway

There's nothing quite like a fjord-backed proposal to make the internet swoon, and that's exactly what happened this weekend when filmmaker Ida Ali — daughter of acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali — announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal.

Ida Ali announces engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal

The couple had jetted off to Norway for what looked, at first glance, like an ordinary getaway. It turned out to be anything but. Krish popped the question at Ytresand, a scenic coastal spot framed by snow-dusted mountains, and Ida posted the whole moment for her followers. In her first post, a video shows her visibly emotional reaction the instant Krish got down on one knee, before she turns the camera to show off her new diamond ring and then pans over to her now-fiancé. She captioned it with nothing more than the essentials: the date, time and location — "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand."