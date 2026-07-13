Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali announces dreamy engagement in Norway

There's nothing quite like a fjord-backed proposal to make the internet swoon, and that's exactly what happened this weekend when filmmaker Ida Ali — daughter of acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali — announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal.
The couple had jetted off to Norway for what looked, at first glance, like an ordinary getaway. It turned out to be anything but. Krish popped the question at Ytresand, a scenic coastal spot framed by snow-dusted mountains, and Ida posted the whole moment for her followers. In her first post, a video shows her visibly emotional reaction the instant Krish got down on one knee, before she turns the camera to show off her new diamond ring and then pans over to her now-fiancé. She captioned it with nothing more than the essentials: the date, time and location — "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand."
A follow-up post filled in the rest of the story, with a series of photos capturing Krish on one knee and the moment Ida said yes.
Krish Agrawal has mostly avoided the spotlight and maintains a quiet profile, unlike his new fiancée. He's only known as Ida's long-time partner, and information about his life and job is scarce.
Both friends and well-known people congratulated Ida after she posted about her engagement. Wishes were also offered by actor Khushi Kapoor and co-stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari in Main Vaapas Aaunga. Orry, Aaliyah Kashyap, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Ahsaas Channa were among the other well-known figures who commented.
Ida, who was born in 1999 to Imtiaz Ali and Preety Ali, has been making a name for herself behind the camera rather than in front of it in recent years. She attended the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in California to study filmmaking. Since then, she has directed a number of short films, such as Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage. Her writing credits include Amazon miniTV's romantic drama Uljhe Hue, and beyond film she’s given a TEDx talk on pursuing creative work and founded Refresh, a platform focused on youth culture and mental health.
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