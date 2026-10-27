Shanaya Kapoor's Student of the Year: After Dark swaps glam tropes for campus thrills

What happens when the glam, romantic tropes of Student of the Year change into something gritty, dark, reminding the audience of 13 Reasons Why, and reminding us of Money Heist, thanks to that red coveralls? Student of the Year: After Dark! The trailer for Shanaya Kapoor's web debut dropped today, and netizens have mixed reviews.

The first Student of the Year film, directed by Karan Johar, was released in 2012 and marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The second film, directed by Punit Malhotra and released in 2019, marked the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

Here's what the trailer of Shanaya Kapoor's Student of the Year: After Dark shows

Set in the familiar surroundings of St. Teresa's, the series takes the competition for the coveted 'Student of the Year' title in a darker direction, and this time it is not at all romantic; rather, the race to the top is overshadowed by a mysterious death.