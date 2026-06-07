Review: Karisma Kapoor-led crime caper Brown has no substance in the plot

Each of the actors delivered a very fine and believable act. Karisma looked every inch her part: a tired, cynical Anglo-Indian cop, who stays with her mother (played perfectly by Soni Razdan). She is coping with her personal relationship crisis and suffers from alcoholism. Not only Karisma excelled in her part, with no-makeup look and deglam costumes and hair, she also proved once again, that the 90s mainstream cinema gave actresses almost no scope to display their histrionics beyond the routine song and dance scenes. We wish to see Karisma in more meaningful roles now.

Surya Sharma is a revelation as Arjun, the supporting and feeling police man. It's difficult to believe that the abominably violent and hotheaded "Rinku Paji" from the series Undekhi can be cast as a a soft-hearted and accommodating police officer with a heart. Aryan is a discovery in his short and complicated character, though we hoped to see his backstory. Jisshu Sengupta, who plays the antagonist, steals the show with his expressive eyes and silence. But the casting agencies also need to come out of typecasting him just because he did a few negative roles in Hindi and the South industries.

We also wish Pamela Bhutoria and Meghna Malik are seen more in OTT contents. With such gorgeous faces coupled with acting chops, they are such a waste in the small roles.

Even Kharaj Mukherjee and Arijit Dutta stood out in supporting roles for their impressive actings.