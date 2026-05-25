Karisma Kapoor steps into a bold new avatar, playing a dark and intense cop in Brown

Karisma Kapoor returns to the screen with a whole new avatar that’s equal parts chilling and ravishing. The first glimpse of her upcoming series Brown is out, and she steps into the role of a fierce police officer Rita Brown with commanding presence and unreal intensity.
Brown, set to release on Zee5, brings a thrilling story from the lanes of Kolkata to life through some haunting realities. Rita is a cop in Kolkata Police Force who is set to unveil the grittiest crimes in the city. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the gutsy noir thriller presents Karisma in an emotionally fractured and fiercely resilient avatar unlike anything she has attempted before. Through chilling visuals and exciting montages, the teaser has already become a fan favourite.
Karisma has made her name in the industry with her charming romantic and comic roles. But this one comes as a refreshing change to her regular genres of work. And the series inevitably reinvents Karisma on screen. Known as one of Bollywood's most celebrated leading ladies of the 1990s, Karisma has consistently evolved with changing storytelling formats and audience preferences.
From her expressive intensity to the rugged, stripped-down look, the first glimpse suggests a fearless performance that breaks away from the polished image audiences have associated with her for decades.
Speaking about her role on the series, the actress has said in an interview that the role has challenged her in every way possible and has helped her come out of her comfort zone. The experience has been equally interesting and exciting for her as an artist.
The series is based on the 2016 novel City of Death by Abheek Barua. Aside from Karisma, the series will have a stellar cast of Surya Sharma, Jisshu U Sengupta, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan, Shaan, Paresh Pahuja, Ajinkya Deo, Aryann Bhowmik, Meghna Malik and others. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.
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