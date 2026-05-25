Karisma Kapoor steps into a bold new avatar, playing a dark and intense cop in Brown

Karisma Kapoor returns to the screen with a whole new avatar that’s equal parts chilling and ravishing. The first glimpse of her upcoming series Brown is out, and she steps into the role of a fierce police officer Rita Brown with commanding presence and unreal intensity.

Karisma Kapoor reinvents herself with dark, powerful role in Brown

Brown, set to release on Zee5, brings a thrilling story from the lanes of Kolkata to life through some haunting realities. Rita is a cop in Kolkata Police Force who is set to unveil the grittiest crimes in the city. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the gutsy noir thriller presents Karisma in an emotionally fractured and fiercely resilient avatar unlike anything she has attempted before. Through chilling visuals and exciting montages, the teaser has already become a fan favourite.

Karisma has made her name in the industry with her charming romantic and comic roles. But this one comes as a refreshing change to her regular genres of work. And the series inevitably reinvents Karisma on screen. Known as one of Bollywood's most celebrated leading ladies of the 1990s, Karisma has consistently evolved with changing storytelling formats and audience preferences.