Is Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main a remake of a Thai horror film?

Tu Yaa Main starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor will hit the screens on February 13, 2026. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, this romantic film is a remake of a Thai action horror film, The Pool.
The Pool, directed by Thai filmmaker Ping Lumpraploeng was released in 2018. The movie is said to have inspired upcoming Bollywood movie, Tu Yaa Main.
Fans and critics have fished out similarities between the trailers of the two film which have a significant horror streak in them. Both films are examples of survival dramas and follows the struggles of the protagonists against an evil force.
Director Bejoy Nambiar also shared his experience of shooting a scene involving a crocodile. The scene, was shot in a crocodile farm in Thailand where four wranglers and a local safety team had accompanied them. While he was advised to not shoot with a real crocodile, the director went ahead with his own gut.
He said, "We broke the shoot into three parts — real crocodile, animatronic crocodile, and VFX. Everyone told me not to shoot with a real crocodile. But I felt that even if I got one authentic shot, it would be worth it".
As far as the trailer suggests, few scenes in Tu Yaa Main will remind the audience of The Pool, giving a nod to the original. However, while there may be similarity in terms of the plot, the Bollywood film promises a fresh perspective and a unique representation of the survival drama.
Actor Shanaya Kapoor also revealed in a recent interview that she had not watched the original film before shooting for the remake to avoid influence. She wanted to perform based on her own interpretation to bring a new angle to the film.
Tu Yaa Main promises a lot of thrill and adventure as it follows content creators who find themselves in an unusual situation when they get trapped in a pool that is empty but must escape the scary crocodiles.
