Is Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main a remake of a Thai horror film?

Director Bejoy Nambiar also shared his experience of shooting a scene involving a crocodile. The scene, was shot in a crocodile farm in Thailand where four wranglers and a local safety team had accompanied them. While he was advised to not shoot with a real crocodile, the director went ahead with his own gut.

He said, "We broke the shoot into three parts — real crocodile, animatronic crocodile, and VFX. Everyone told me not to shoot with a real crocodile. But I felt that even if I got one authentic shot, it would be worth it".

As far as the trailer suggests, few scenes in Tu Yaa Main will remind the audience of The Pool, giving a nod to the original. However, while there may be similarity in terms of the plot, the Bollywood film promises a fresh perspective and a unique representation of the survival drama.

Actor Shanaya Kapoor also revealed in a recent interview that she had not watched the original film before shooting for the remake to avoid influence. She wanted to perform based on her own interpretation to bring a new angle to the film.

Tu Yaa Main promises a lot of thrill and adventure as it follows content creators who find themselves in an unusual situation when they get trapped in a pool that is empty but must escape the scary crocodiles.