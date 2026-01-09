Tu Yaa Main teaser gives peek into the world of content creators driven by curiosity, clout

The teaser of the upcoming film Tu Yaa Main’ was unveiled on Friday. The teaser takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry.

What starts off as a fun, high-energy adventure quickly takes a dark turn, turning into a pulse-pounding fight for survival as they come face to face with a menacing crocodile. The teaser blends romance, adrenaline and danger with fresh, new-age storytelling. It stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, promises an experience that will turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, making it the perfect experience for audiences seeking something beyond the usual Valentine’s watch.

The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026.