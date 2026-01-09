Tamil survival drama Gevi officially enters race for 98th Academy Awards

Director Tamizh Dhayalan's gripping survival drama Gevi, featuring Aadhavan and Sheela in the lead, has now officially entered the race for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026), becoming eligible for consideration in the Academy Awards nomination process.

Gevi officially enters the Oscars race

Directed by Tamil Dhayalan and produced by Artuptriangles Film Kampany, Gevi is a powerful survival drama inspired by true events. The film is set against the rugged landscapes of the Western Ghats and tells a compelling story of survival and fight for justice.

The film revolves around a couple living in a rural village near Kodaikanal and explores resilience, justice, and human endurance against the unforgiving forces of nature.

Gevi features actors Aadhavan and Sheela in the lead roles. The lead pair has been supported by an ensemble cast that included Jacqueline Lydia, Jeeva Subramanian, B. Ganesh, Vivek Mohan and Umar Farook.