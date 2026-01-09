Lucy Liu reflects on iconic Sex and the City Birkin moment as original bag fetches record £8m

Lucy Liu has spoken of recreating one of the most iconic moments from television fashion history, reminiscing about the levels of security that surrounded a Hermès Birkin handbag during an episode of Sex and the City.

In a Life in Looks video by a magazine, the 57-year-old actress looked back at her appearance during season four of the series in the ‘Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda’ installment. During the 2001 storyline, the actress played a fictionalised version of herself that had her fame leveraged by public relations mogul Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, to overcome the five-year waiting list to get the coveted item.

Lucy has admitted she was confused at first by the veneration with which she was told to treat the object in question.