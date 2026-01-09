Salt-N-Pepa’s legal battle for masters dismissed by New York court

However, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote held that the artists failed to plead plausible ownership of copyrights over the works in question. The artists’ claim was that they never actually possessed their masters to begin with but instead transferred them to their first record label, Noise in the Attic (NITA) Productions. The artists lacked standing to Terminate a transfer they never personally executed.

‘While we are gratified that the court dismissed this baseless lawsuit, it should never have been brought in the first place,’ a UMG spokesperson said. It was argued by the music label that they made a series of efforts to settle this dispute out of court before initiating any lawsuit.

The team expressed this frustration in a previous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in November of last year, where James communicated to the audience that ‘the industry still doesn’t want to play fair’. Although it is now evident that there has been a setback in this fight for Salt-N-Pepa, it seems that UMG is leaving its door open for potential future negotiations that would be aimed at ‘amplifying Salt-N-Pepa’s legacy’.