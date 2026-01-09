Yash goes bold as Raya in first look for Toxic on his 40th birthday

As rockstar Yash rang in his 40th birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups marked the occasion by revealing a striking glimpse of his character, Raya raw, bold and unapologetically intense.

Makers release Yash’s first look in Toxic

The star took to Instagram and X to unveil a gripping clip introducing his character, Raya. Set against the eerie silence of a cemetery, the video opens with a burial in progress before cutting to Yash’s character seated in a car with a woman in an intimate moment. Behind them, a bomb is placed, yet the two remain completely unfazed.

The calm at the cemetery is short-lived due to a sudden blast and gunfire shatters the moment, plunging the scene into chaos. As smoke fills the air and bodies lie scattered, Raya steps forward with a Tommy gun in hand and smoking cigar.

For the caption, Yash didn’t mention much. He simply wrote, “RAYA Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026.”