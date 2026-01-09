Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren honoured at Golden Eve

Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren were honoured for their lifetime contributions to screen at Golden Eve, a newly introduced ceremony held ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes. The event, staged at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, celebrated long careers in television and film through two of the awards season’s most prestigious honours.

Golden Eve salutes Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren

Parker received the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding achievement in television, presented by her husband, actor Matthew Broderick. Mirren was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award, recognising her impact on cinema, with the honour presented by Harrison Ford.

Golden Eve, which took place on Tuesday night and aired later on CBS, was created as a dedicated platform for career awards during the lead-up to the main Golden Globes ceremony. Both women will also be acknowledged during the live broadcast.

Introducing Parker, Broderick reflected on the moment she was first offered the role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. He joked that he had questioned whether she truly wanted to commit to television at the time — a decision that would later define a generation of TV storytelling. Parker went on to win six Golden Globes and two Emmys for her portrayal of Bradshaw.