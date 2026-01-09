Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren honoured at Golden Eve

Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren were honoured for their lifetime contributions to screen at Golden Eve, a newly introduced ceremony held ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes. The event, staged at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, celebrated long careers in television and film through two of the awards season’s most prestigious honours.
Parker received the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding achievement in television, presented by her husband, actor Matthew Broderick. Mirren was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award, recognising her impact on cinema, with the honour presented by Harrison Ford.
Golden Eve, which took place on Tuesday night and aired later on CBS, was created as a dedicated platform for career awards during the lead-up to the main Golden Globes ceremony. Both women will also be acknowledged during the live broadcast.
Introducing Parker, Broderick reflected on the moment she was first offered the role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. He joked that he had questioned whether she truly wanted to commit to television at the time — a decision that would later define a generation of TV storytelling. Parker went on to win six Golden Globes and two Emmys for her portrayal of Bradshaw.
Accepting the award, Parker spoke about her enduring love for acting. “It has been a privilege and a dream to call myself an actor,” she said, visibly moved.
The evening also featured emotional tributes from Parker’s longtime Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis, as well as a toast with cosmopolitans — the fictional character’s drink of choice — led by Colman Domingo. Carol Burnett herself, the award’s namesake and first recipient, welcomed Parker into the fold with a warm greeting from her table.
Parker reflected on the cultural impact of Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons and later expanded into films and the reboot series And Just Like That…. She described spending 25 years with an ensemble that treated New York City as both set and studio, reshaping how women’s stories were told on television.
Mirren’s DeMille Award presentation carried its own sense of reverence. Ford, who previously won the award himself, praised Mirren as a commanding screen presence and a deeply committed storyteller. The two have shared the screen in The Mosquito Coast and the series 1923.
In her speech, Mirren rejected the idea of the award as a career endpoint. Instead, she described it as recognition of “a life lived, a life survived, a life enjoyed”, emphasising that her work continues. Now 80, Mirren remains active, earning a Golden Globe nomination this year for MobLand.
Mirren paid tribute to her inspirations and peers, listing icons from Monica Vitti and Anna Magnani to Jane Fonda, Madonna and Viola Davis. Davis, who received the DeMille Award last year, returned the admiration, recalling the first time she saw Mirren on screen in The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.
With Golden Eve, the Golden Globes added a quieter, reflective moment to awards season — one that focused less on spectacle and more on the long arcs of creative lives still unfolding.
